Examining 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) more closely is necessary

While 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FDMT rose by 1.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.34 to $2.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.19% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) to Equal-Weight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on January 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for FDMT. Morgan Stanley also rated FDMT shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 21, 2024. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for FDMT, as published in its report on April 15, 2024. Barclays’s report from April 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $45 for FDMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2900.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FDMT is registering an average volume of 996.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.84%, with a gain of 1.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.11, showing growth from the present price of $7.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FDMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.