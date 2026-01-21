Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Edgewise Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 4.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EWTX rose by 15.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.48 to $10.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 71.24% in the last 200 days.

On September 25, 2025, Goldman started tracking Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on July 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for EWTX. H.C. Wainwright also rated EWTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2025. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on April 30, 2025, and assigned a price target of $41. Scotiabank April 02, 2025d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for EWTX, as published in its report on April 02, 2025. Scotiabank’s report from March 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $50 for EWTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

One of the most important indicators of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 26.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EWTX is recording 1.42M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.42%, with a gain of 19.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.17, showing growth from the present price of $28.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EWTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Edgewise Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.