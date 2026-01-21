Did CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) perform well in the last session?

While CytomX Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTMX rose by 26.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.70 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 99.21% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2026, Guggenheim started tracking CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on September 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CTMX. Barclays also rated CTMX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 17, 2025. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on July 31, 2025, and assigned a price target of $7. H.C. Wainwright May 15, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CTMX, as published in its report on May 15, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from April 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for CTMX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -82.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 66.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CTMX is registering an average volume of 3.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.95%, with a gain of 23.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.12, showing growth from the present price of $5.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CytomX Therapeutics Inc Shares?

A giant in the Biotechnology market, CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) is based in the USA. When comparing CytomX Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -228.08%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.