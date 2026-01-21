Did Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) perform well in the last session?

While Canopy Growth Corporation has underperformed by -3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGC rose by 0.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.90 to $0.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.67% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, The Benchmark Company Upgraded Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) to Hold. A report published by Bernstein on April 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CGC. Bernstein also rated CGC shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2022. BMO Capital Markets June 08, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CGC, as published in its report on June 08, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Canopy Growth Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 31.09M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CGC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.48%, with a loss of -6.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.31, showing growth from the present price of $1.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canopy Growth Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.