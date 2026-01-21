Did AEON Biopharma Inc (AEON) perform well in the last session?

While AEON Biopharma Inc has overperformed by 5.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEON rose by 9.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.71 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.69% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking AEON Biopharma Inc (AMEX: AEON) recommending Buy.

Analysis of AEON Biopharma Inc (AEON)

One of the most important indicators of AEON Biopharma Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AEON is recording 226.64K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.47%, with a gain of 9.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.20, showing growth from the present price of $1.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AEON Biopharma Inc Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by AEON Biopharma Inc (AEON) based in the USA. When comparing AEON Biopharma Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 96.53%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.