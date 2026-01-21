Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

Within its last year performance, CHA rose by 3.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.16 to $10.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.43% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) recommending Underweight. A report published by Macquarie on September 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CHA. Deutsche Bank also rated CHA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 20, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on June 04, 2025, and assigned a price target of $43.70. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CHA, as published in its report on June 02, 2025.

Analysis of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.27%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CHA is recording an average volume of 957.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a loss of -3.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.10, showing growth from the present price of $12.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR Shares?

Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Restaurants market. When comparing Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 543.28%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.