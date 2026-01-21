Breaking down ELVN’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s (ELVN) stock is trading at the price of $28.2, a gain of 4.27% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -5.92% less than its 52-week high of $29.98 and 112.07% better than its 52-week low of $13.30.

ELVN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.51, resulting in an 3.51 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN): Earnings History

If we examine Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.32, slashing the consensus of -$0.47. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.15, resulting in a 31.18% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.32 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.47. That was a difference of $0.15 and a surprise of 31.18%.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.24% of shares. A total of 197 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 103.15% of its stock and 112.41% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. holding total of 7.96 shares that make 13.41% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 223.98 million.

The securities firm FMR, LLC holds 7.13 shares of ELVN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 200.62 million.