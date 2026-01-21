Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock price range in the last year

While Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has underperformed by -4.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATRA fell by -76.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.15 to $4.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.70% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2026, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) to Hold. A report published by Mizuho on November 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ATRA. Citigroup July 20, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for ATRA, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. Stifel’s report from July 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for ATRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -91.41%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATRA is registering an average volume of 240.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.41%, with a loss of -26.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.33, showing growth from the present price of $4.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Shares?

A giant in the Biotechnology market, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) is based in the USA. When comparing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 89.19%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.