Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) deserves closer scrutiny

On December 12, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) to Neutral. A report published by Leerink Partners on December 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for APLT. UBS December 02, 2024d the rating to Neutral on December 02, 2024, and set its price target from $13 to $2. RBC Capital Mkts November 29, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for APLT, as published in its report on November 29, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 719.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Applied Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -680.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and APLT is recording 14.44M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a gain of 0.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.