Analyzing ZURA’s current quarter earnings projections

Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 7.49% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.39. Its current price is -6.35% under its 52-week high of $5.75 and 455.16% more than its 52-week low of $0.97.

ZURA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.23, resulting in an 2.52 price to cash per share for the period.

Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA): Earnings History

If we examine Zura Bio Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.21, beating the consensus of -$0.18. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -15.75% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.21 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.18. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -15.75%.

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.49% of shares. A total of 80 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 67.86% of its stock and 89.87% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holding total of 9.25 shares that make 14.22% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 48.46 million.

The securities firm Suvretta Capital Management, LLC holds 5.47 shares of ZURA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.42%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 28.68 million.