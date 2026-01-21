A closer look at SAFX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

XCF Global Inc (SAFX)’s stock is trading at $0.15 at the moment marking a fall of -0.80% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -99.67% less than their 52-week high of $45.90, and 26.16% over their 52-week low of $0.12.

Further, it is important to consider SAFX stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.93.SAFX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.28, resulting in an 35.39 price to cash per share for the period.

How does XCF Global Inc (SAFX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

XCF Global Inc (NASDAQ: SAFX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in XCF Global Inc (SAFX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 84.71% of shares. A total of 59 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.01% of its stock and 19.65% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 1.6 shares that make 1.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.24 million.

The securities firm Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1.41 shares of SAFX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.89%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.21 million.