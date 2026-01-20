Will RF Industries Ltd (RFIL) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, RF Industries Ltd’s (RFIL) stock is trading at $10.96, marking a gain of 17.09% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is 12.99% below its 52-week high of $9.70 and 223.30% above its 52-week low of $3.39.

As well, it is important to consider RFIL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.46.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 27.06. RFIL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.34, resulting in an 23.11 price to cash per share for the period.

How does RF Industries Ltd (RFIL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

RF Industries Ltd (RFIL): Earnings History

If we examine RF Industries Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 10/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.2, slashing the consensus of $0.09. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.11, resulting in a 122.22% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 10/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.2 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.09. That was a difference of $0.11 and a surprise of 122.22%.

RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RFIL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in RF Industries Ltd (RFIL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.46% of shares. A total of 60 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 36.06% of its stock and 47.73% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. holding total of 803.06 shares that make 7.50% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 8.91 million.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 508.61 shares of RFIL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.75%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.65 million.

An overview of RF Industries Ltd’s technicals