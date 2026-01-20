What was Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)’s performance in the last session?

While Senseonics Holdings Inc has overperformed by 6.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SENS rose by 40.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.00 to $5.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.06% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, Stifel started tracking Senseonics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SENS) recommending Hold. A report published by Barclays on August 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SENS. TD Cowen also rated SENS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $1.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on June 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $1.10. Mizuho initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SENS, as published in its report on April 10, 2025. Jefferies’s report from July 19, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $0.50 for SENS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 89.89%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Senseonics Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -129.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 474.97K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SENS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.21%, with a gain of 7.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.92, showing growth from the present price of $7.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SENS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Senseonics Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.