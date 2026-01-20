What to expect from CMPS’s earnings report this quarter?

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS)’s stock is trading at $7.4 at the moment marking a rise of 0.68% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -9.76% less than their 52-week high of $8.20, and 228.89% over their 52-week low of $2.25.

CMPS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 18.90, resulting in an 3.81 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS): Earnings History

If we examine Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.38, slashing the consensus of -$0.41. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 5.28% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.38 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.41. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 5.28%.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.12% of shares. A total of 185 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 62.20% of its stock and 70.78% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP holding total of 8.71 shares that make 9.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 64.7 million.

The securities firm Deep Track Capital, Lp holds 7.86 shares of CMPS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.19%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 58.4 million.

An overview of Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s technicals