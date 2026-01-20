What technical indicators reveal about JELD stock

While JELD-WEN Holding Inc has underperformed by -0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JELD rose by 28.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.09 to $1.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.08% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2025, UBS Downgraded JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) to Neutral. A report published by Loop Capital on February 15, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for JELD. Wolfe Research November 08, 2022d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for JELD, as published in its report on November 08, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from October 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for JELD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -155.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.60M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JELD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.90%, with a gain of 14.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.77, showing decline from the present price of $3.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JELD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JELD-WEN Holding Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.