What technical indicators reveal about APPS stock

While Digital Turbine Inc has underperformed by -5.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APPS fell by -0.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.28 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.09% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 06, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for APPS. BofA Securities also Downgraded APPS shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2024. Craig Hallum Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 29, 2024, but set its price target from $10 to $5. Craig Hallum resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for APPS, as published in its report on February 08, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from September 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8 for APPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.23%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Digital Turbine Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and APPS is registering an average volume of 3.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.58%, with a gain of 2.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.75, showing growth from the present price of $4.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Digital Turbine Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.