What is the investor’s view on Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)?

While Compass Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPX rose by 6.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.25 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 67.00% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2026, William Blair started tracking Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Citizens JMP on December 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for CMPX. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on December 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $10. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CMPX, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Leerink Partners’s report from April 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $6 for CMPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CMPX has an average volume of 2.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.27%, with a gain of 6.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.23, showing growth from the present price of $5.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.