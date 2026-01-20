What is the investor’s view on Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS)?

While Coherus Oncology Inc has underperformed by -3.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHRS rose by 12.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.89 to $0.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.64% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, Maxim Group Upgraded Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) to Buy. A report published by UBS on August 16, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CHRS. Robert W. Baird also rated CHRS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2023. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CHRS, as published in its report on July 24, 2023. Truist’s report from May 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $24 for CHRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -83.65%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Coherus Oncology Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -860.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CHRS is recording an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.33%, with a loss of -5.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.67, showing growth from the present price of $1.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coherus Oncology Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.