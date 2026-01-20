What is AMN’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s (AMN) stock is trading at the price of $18.89, a fall of -0.68% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -38.05% less than its 52-week high of $30.49 and 27.08% better than its 52-week low of $14.86.

It is also essential to consider AMN stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.27 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 3.26. AMN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.12, resulting in an 10.02 price to cash per share for the period.

How does AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Earnings History

If we examine AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, slashing the consensus of $0.2. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.19, resulting in a 95.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.39 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.2. That was a difference of $0.19 and a surprise of 95.20%.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.83% of shares. A total of 338 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 109.50% of its stock and 110.42% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 5.92 shares that make 15.41% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 111.61 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 4.39 shares of AMN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 11.42%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 82.72 million.

An overview of AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s technicals