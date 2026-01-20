Was there any good news for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) stock in the last session?

While Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -6.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGMO fell by -4.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.40 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.69% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, Barclays Downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) to Equal Weight. A report published by Truist on December 13, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SGMO. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated SGMO shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 10, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts November 03, 2023d the rating to Sector Perform on November 03, 2023, and set its price target from $6 to $2. BofA Securities April 28, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SGMO, as published in its report on April 28, 2023. Wedbush’s report from February 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SGMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -98.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -480.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SGMO is recording 5.88M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.44%, with a loss of -9.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.