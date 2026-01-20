Technical analysis of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) stock chart patterns

While KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -2.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KALV fell by -9.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.00 to $7.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.16% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2026, Needham Reiterated KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) to Buy. A report published by Needham on January 06, 2026, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KALV. JMP Securities also rated KALV shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 31, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on January 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $30. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KALV, as published in its report on December 18, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $30 for KALV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -190.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KALV is recording an average volume of 1.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.14%, with a loss of -13.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.22, showing growth from the present price of $14.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KALV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.