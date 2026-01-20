SLNO (Soleno Therapeutics Inc) has impressive results

While Soleno Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLNO fell by -8.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $90.32 to $39.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.16% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on October 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SLNO. Wells Fargo also rated SLNO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $123 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 20, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on June 23, 2025, and assigned a price target of $110. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SLNO, as published in its report on March 05, 2025. Stifel’s report from December 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $74 for SLNO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SLNO is recording an average volume of 1.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.83%, with a loss of -1.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $110.54, showing growth from the present price of $42.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Soleno Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 117.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.