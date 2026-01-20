Should investors be concerned about GPCR’s high price-to-sales ratio?

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR)’s stock is trading at $92.35 at the moment marking a rise of 4.19% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -2.69% less than their 52-week high of $94.90, and 598.56% over their 52-week low of $13.22.

GPCR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 7.28, resulting in an 8.16 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR): Earnings History

If we examine Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.37, slashing the consensus of -$0.37. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0, resulting in a -0.60% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.37 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.37. That was a difference of -$0 and a surprise of -0.60%.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.51% of shares. A total of 227 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 86.70% of its stock and 88.93% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP holding total of 5.69 shares that make 9.38% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 534.73 million.

The securities firm FMR, LLC holds 5.25 shares of GPCR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.65%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 493.48 million.

