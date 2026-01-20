Should investors be concerned about Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)?

While Achieve Life Sciences Inc has overperformed by 4.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHV rose by 17.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.78 to $1.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 69.39% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACHV. Rodman & Renshaw also rated ACHV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 14, 2024. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on September 27, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ACHV, as published in its report on May 10, 2023. Oppenheimer’s report from June 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for ACHV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -161.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ACHV has an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.80%, with a gain of 4.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACHV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Achieve Life Sciences Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.