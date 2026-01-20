Rigetti Computing Inc’s results are impressive

While Rigetti Computing Inc has overperformed by 3.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGTI rose by 15.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.15 to $6.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.07% in the last 200 days.

On January 15, 2026, Rosenblatt started tracking Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) recommending Buy. A report published by Wedbush on December 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RGTI. Jefferies also rated RGTI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2025. Mizuho Initiated an Outperform rating on December 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $50. B. Riley Securities November 03, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RGTI, as published in its report on November 03, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from July 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $15 for RGTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Rigetti Computing Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -141.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 39.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RGTI is recording an average volume of 50.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.50%, with a gain of 3.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.80, showing growth from the present price of $25.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RGTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rigetti Computing Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.