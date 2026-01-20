Results from Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) show potential

While Everspin Technologies Inc has overperformed by 9.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRAM rose by 42.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.00 to $4.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.48% in the last 200 days.

On May 01, 2025, Needham started tracking Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MRAM. Needham also reiterated MRAM shares as ‘Strong Buy’, quoting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2017. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Buy on June 05, 2017, but set its price target from $11 to $19.

Analysis of Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Everspin Technologies Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MRAM has an average volume of 280.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.54%, with a gain of 10.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing decline from the present price of $13.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Everspin Technologies Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.