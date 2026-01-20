Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc has overperformed by 3.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NMG rose by 23.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.06 to $1.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.29% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE: NMG) recommending Buy. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on July 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $16. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NMG, as published in its report on July 08, 2021.

Analysis of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG)

One of the most important indicators of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -163.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NMG is recording 710.21K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.05%, with a gain of 7.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.89, showing growth from the present price of $3.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.