It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)

While BigBear.ai Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAI rose by 13.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.36 to $2.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.65% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) to Neutral. A report published by Northland Capital on March 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BBAI. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated BBAI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 30, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on January 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $3. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for BBAI, as published in its report on October 02, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 29, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for BBAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -111.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BBAI is recording an average volume of 108.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.72%, with a loss of -1.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.33, showing growth from the present price of $6.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BigBear.ai Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.