Is it possible to buy Ovid Therapeutics Inc(OVID) shares at a good price now?

While Ovid Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OVID fell by -3.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.01 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.53% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) recommending Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on November 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for OVID. Oppenheimer also rated OVID shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 09, 2025. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on August 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $3. Oppenheimer June 18, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for OVID, as published in its report on June 18, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from April 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $9 for OVID shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OVID is recording an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a loss of -5.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.23, showing growth from the present price of $1.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OVID is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ovid Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.