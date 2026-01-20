Is Gogo Inc (GOGO) a good investment opportunity?

While Gogo Inc has overperformed by 0.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOGO rose by 3.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.82 to $4.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.95% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2025, William Blair Downgraded Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) to Mkt Perform. JP Morgan also rated GOGO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 29, 2024. Morgan Stanley November 01, 2022d the rating to Equal-Weight on November 01, 2022, and set its price target from $14 to $15. JP Morgan October 07, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GOGO, as published in its report on October 07, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for GOGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 122.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gogo Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GOGO is recording an average volume of 2.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.74%, with a loss of -8.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.67, showing growth from the present price of $4.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gogo Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.