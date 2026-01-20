Investing in NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 5.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRXP fell by -16.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.48 to $1.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.94% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on April 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NRXP.

Analysis of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP)

In order to gain a clear picture of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 865.12K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NRXP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.45%, with a gain of 2.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRXP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.