Investing in Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Bitdeer Technologies Group has overperformed by 3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTDR rose by 41.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.80 to $6.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.01% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, Needham Reiterated Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) to Buy. A report published by Needham on March 19, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BTDR. Keefe Bruyette also rated BTDR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $26.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 27, 2025. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on October 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $13. Alliance Global Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BTDR, as published in its report on October 08, 2024. Rosenblatt’s report from August 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $9 for BTDR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 173.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bitdeer Technologies Group’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -98.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BTDR is recording 7.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.67%, with a gain of 37.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.92, showing growth from the present price of $15.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTDR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bitdeer Technologies Group Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.