How will Organigram Global Inc’s (OGI) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

In the current trading session, Organigram Global Inc’s (OGI) stock is trading at the price of $1.62, a gain of 0.60% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -27.69% less than its 52-week high of $2.24 and 90.55% better than its 52-week low of $0.85.

It is also essential to consider OGI stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.18 for the last year.OGI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.87, resulting in an 3.60 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Organigram Global Inc (OGI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Organigram Global Inc (OGI): Earnings History

If we examine Organigram Global Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.2, beating the consensus of -$0.01. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.2, resulting in a -2,827.14% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.2 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.01. That was a difference of -$0.2 and a surprise of -2,827.14%.

Organigram Global Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Organigram Global Inc (OGI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 30.16% of shares. A total of 81 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 7.59% of its stock and 10.87% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Tidal Investments LLC holding total of 2.34 shares that make 1.73% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.8 million.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 1.18 shares of OGI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.87%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.91 million.

