How will Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s (NVTS) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

In the current trading session, Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s (NVTS) stock is trading at the price of $10.31, a fall of -5.55% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -42.07% less than its 52-week high of $17.79 and 577.96% better than its 52-week low of $1.52.

It is also essential to consider NVTS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 41.97 for the last year.NVTS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.97, resulting in an 15.78 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS): Earnings History

If we examine Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05, slashing the consensus of -$0.05. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0, resulting in a -0.52% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.05. That was a difference of -$0 and a surprise of -0.52%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.27% of shares. A total of 311 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 40.05% of its stock and 44.63% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 13.36 shares that make 5.80% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 138.22 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 11.66 shares of NVTS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 120.61 million.

An overview of Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s technicals