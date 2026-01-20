How should investors view Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI)?

While Blaize Holdings Inc has overperformed by 7.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BZAI rose by 15.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.50 to $1.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.72% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BZAI) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on September 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BZAI. Rosenblatt also Upgraded BZAI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 21, 2025. Rosenblatt Initiated an Neutral rating on April 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $3. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BZAI, as published in its report on April 08, 2025. DA Davidson’s report from February 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $10 for BZAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI)

Blaize Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1331.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BZAI has an average volume of 2.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.24%, with a gain of 6.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.80, showing growth from the present price of $2.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BZAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blaize Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.