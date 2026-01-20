Heartflow Inc (HTFL)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Heartflow Inc has overperformed by 2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HTFL rose by 27.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.22 to $25.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.24% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Stifel started tracking Heartflow Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on September 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for HTFL. Morgan Stanley also rated HTFL shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 02, 2025. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on September 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $36. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HTFL, as published in its report on September 02, 2025.

Analysis of Heartflow Inc (HTFL)

In order to gain a clear picture of Heartflow Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 632.86K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HTFL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.94%, with a gain of 12.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.60, showing growth from the present price of $37.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HTFL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Heartflow Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.