Examining IonQ Inc (IONQ) stock is warranted

While IonQ Inc has overperformed by 6.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONQ rose by 13.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $84.64 to $17.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.49% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, Wedbush started tracking IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on December 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IONQ. Mizuho also rated IONQ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 11, 2025. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on November 20, 2025, and assigned a price target of $47. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for IONQ, as published in its report on September 15, 2025. B. Riley Securities’s report from August 27, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $61 for IONQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 221.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of IonQ Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -108.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IONQ is recording 22.52M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.05%, with a gain of 2.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.50, showing growth from the present price of $50.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IonQ Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.