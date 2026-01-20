Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Electrovaya, Inc has overperformed by 8.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELVA rose by 24.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.22 to $1.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 98.91% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Electrovaya, Inc (NASDAQ: ELVA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on January 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for ELVA. ROTH MKM also rated ELVA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 06, 2024.

Analysis of Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.46%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Electrovaya, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ELVA is recording an average volume of 612.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.62%, with a gain of 10.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.25, showing growth from the present price of $9.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Electrovaya, Inc Shares?

Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electrical Equipment & Parts market. When comparing Electrovaya, Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 122.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1572.73%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.