Cerus Corp (CERS) stock shows negative growth on Friday

While Cerus Corp has underperformed by -5.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CERS rose by 26.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.95 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 71.15% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CERS. Stephens also Downgraded CERS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $3.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2023. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on October 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $9. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CERS, as published in its report on June 16, 2020. BTIG Research’s report from February 26, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CERS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cerus Corp (CERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.52%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cerus Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CERS is recording 1.49M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.25%, with a gain of 26.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.67, showing growth from the present price of $2.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerus Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.