Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Canadian Solar Inc has overperformed by 0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSIQ fell by -8.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.59 to $6.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.29% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2025, Daiwa Securities Upgraded Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) to Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on November 19, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for CSIQ. Jefferies also Downgraded CSIQ shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $19.64 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2025. Roth Capital April 25, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CSIQ, as published in its report on April 25, 2025. Citigroup’s report from April 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CSIQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.34%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Canadian Solar Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.35M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CSIQ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.12%, with a gain of 12.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.85, showing growth from the present price of $21.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSIQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canadian Solar Inc Shares?

The Canada based company Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) is one of the biggest names in Solar. When comparing Canadian Solar Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 111.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 163.41%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.