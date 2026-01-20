Can Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) meet market expectations this quarter?

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.22% from the previous close with its current price standing at $36.52. Its current price is -24.33% under its 52-week high of $48.26 and 1858.18% more than its 52-week low of $1.87.

TERN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 11.25, resulting in an 13.14 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN): Earnings History

If we examine Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.27, slashing the consensus of -$0.3. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.03, resulting in a 8.93% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.27 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.3. That was a difference of $0.03 and a surprise of 8.93%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.60% of shares. A total of 195 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 82.50% of its stock and 82.99% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Soleus Capital Management, L.P. holding total of 8.13 shares that make 9.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 298.75 million.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 7.59 shares of TERN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.42%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 278.98 million.

An overview of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s technicals