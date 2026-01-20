Can Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) meet market expectations this quarter?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 13.43% from the previous close with its current price standing at $16.22. Its current price is -4.36% under its 52-week high of $16.96 and 523.85% more than its 52-week low of $2.60.

AMLX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.36, resulting in an 5.18 price to cash per share for the period.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX): Earnings History

If we examine Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.37, slashing the consensus of -$0.43. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.06, resulting in a 13.93% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.37 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.43. That was a difference of $0.06 and a surprise of 13.93%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.46% of shares. A total of 230 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 103.98% of its stock and 112.37% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 11.38 shares that make 10.36% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 187.24 million.

The securities firm Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 8.95 shares of AMLX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.15%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 147.31 million.

