Breaking down WGS’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, GeneDx Holdings Corp’s (WGS) stock is trading at the price of $102.54, a fall of -5.13% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -39.99% less than its 52-week high of $170.87 and 85.86% better than its 52-week low of $55.17.

It is also essential to consider WGS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 7.37 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 191.59. WGS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 10.14, resulting in an 19.11 price to cash per share for the period.

How does GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS): Earnings History

If we examine GeneDx Holdings Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.49, slashing the consensus of $0.42. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.07, resulting in a 15.88% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.49 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.42. That was a difference of $0.07 and a surprise of 15.88%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.32% of shares. A total of 372 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 106.02% of its stock and 120.91% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Corvex Management LP holding total of 3.06 shares that make 10.58% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 311.34 million.

The securities firm Casdin Capital, LLC holds 3.01 shares of WGS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.40%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 306.1 million.

