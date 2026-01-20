Are Moderna Inc (MRNA) shares a good deal now?

While Moderna Inc has overperformed by 6.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRNA rose by 41.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.40 to $22.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.35% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, UBS started tracking Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) recommending Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on December 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for MRNA. Citigroup also rated MRNA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 13, 2025. Barclays February 18, 2025d the rating to Equal Weight on February 18, 2025, and set its price target from $111 to $45. Goldman January 29, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MRNA, as published in its report on January 29, 2025. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -45.44%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Moderna Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MRNA is recording an average volume of 11.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.90%, with a gain of 21.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.89, showing decline from the present price of $41.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Moderna Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.