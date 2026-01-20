Analyzing HIVE’s current quarter earnings projections

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -3.46% from the previous close with its current price standing at $3.35. Its current price is -57.27% under its 52-week high of $7.84 and 165.87% more than its 52-week low of $1.26.

Additionally, it is important to take into account HIVE stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 4.13 for the last tewlve months.HIVE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.27, resulting in an 10.97 price to cash per share for the period.

How does HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE): Earnings History

If we examine HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, beating the consensus of $0.02. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.09, resulting in a -418.18% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.02. That was a difference of -$0.09 and a surprise of -418.18%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.21% of shares. A total of 146 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 24.86% of its stock and 24.91% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Tidal Investments LLC holding total of 4.77 shares that make 1.94% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 15.96 million.

The securities firm Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 4.36 shares of HIVE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.77%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 14.59 million.

An overview of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s technicals