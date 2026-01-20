Analyzing ECX’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, ECARX Holdings Inc’s (ECX) stock is trading at the price of $1.95, a gain of 2.63% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -40.00% less than its 52-week high of $3.25 and 157.43% better than its 52-week low of $0.76.

It is also essential to consider ECX stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.86 for the last year.

How does ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX): Earnings History

If we examine ECARX Holdings Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.01, slashing the consensus of -$0.01. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 144.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.01. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 144.00%.

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 57.92% of shares. A total of 41 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.50% of its stock and 15.44% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP holding total of 5.07 shares that make 1.56% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 9.96 million.

The securities firm Barclays Plc holds 3.39 shares of ECX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 6.67 million.

An overview of ECARX Holdings Inc’s technicals