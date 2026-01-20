A year in review: Immunome Inc (IMNM)’s performance in the last year

While Immunome Inc has underperformed by -1.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMNM rose by 4.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.30 to $5.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 79.97% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2025, Truist started tracking Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on September 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMNM. Craig Hallum also rated IMNM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 05, 2025. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on April 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $23. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IMNM, as published in its report on November 08, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from May 31, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $27 for IMNM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Immunome Inc (IMNM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Immunome Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IMNM is recording an average volume of 2.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.37%, with a gain of 6.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.50, showing growth from the present price of $22.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMNM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immunome Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.