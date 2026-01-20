A closer look at Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) is warranted

While Allogene Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALLO rose by 18.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.78 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.97% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2026, Citizens JMP Upgraded Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on October 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ALLO. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ALLO, as published in its report on August 08, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from May 31, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for ALLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

One of the most important indicators of Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ALLO is recording 2.96M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.33%, with a loss of -4.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.38, showing growth from the present price of $1.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allogene Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.