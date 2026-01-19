Was there any good news for Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO) stock in the last session?

While Alto Neuroscience Inc has overperformed by 0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANRO fell by -3.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.91 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 155.34% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2026, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE: ANRO) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on November 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ANRO. Chardan Capital Markets also rated ANRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2025. Wedbush October 23, 2024d the rating to Neutral on October 23, 2024, and set its price target from $29 to $4. Rodman & Renshaw October 23, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ANRO, as published in its report on October 23, 2024. Wedbush’s report from September 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $29 for ANRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO)

One of the most important indicators of Alto Neuroscience Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ANRO is recording 707.30K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.10%, with a gain of 4.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.21, showing growth from the present price of $17.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alto Neuroscience Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.