TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (TLSI)’s stock price range in the last year

While TriSalus Life Sciences Inc has underperformed by -10.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLSI fell by -20.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.95 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.19% in the last 200 days.

On February 13, 2025, Lake Street started tracking TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: TLSI) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TLSI. ROTH MKM also rated TLSI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 11, 2024. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on October 25, 2024, and assigned a price target of $12.50. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TLSI, as published in its report on September 16, 2024. Canaccord Genuity’s report from May 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for TLSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (TLSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TLSI is registering an average volume of 156.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.86%, with a loss of -4.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TriSalus Life Sciences Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.